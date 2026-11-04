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Springfield man gets 80 months for stolen firearm and gun charges
By KTTN News,2 days ago
A Springfield, Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for possessing a stolen firearm and making a false statement while attempting to purchase a gun. Marquese Gaten, 24, received an 80-month federal prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, followed by three years of supervised release. Gaten pleaded guilty Nov. 13, 2025, to a two-count superseding information.
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