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Crypto Regulation After the $176M US Midterms
By BITCOINIST EDITOR,3 days ago
Crypto Regulation has become one of the biggest questions following the 2026 US midterm elections, particularly after cryptocurrency-backed political groups spent approximately $176 million trying to influence congressional races. Despite that investment, the industry has encountered a changing political landscape, with Democrats gaining control of Congress and several high-profile crypto-backed...