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VisionQuest: Paul Bettany Suits Up As [Spoiler] In Episode 7 — And He's Now Played Seven MCU Characters
2 days ago
In last night's episode of VisionQuest, titled "Immolation," we're finally introduced to J.I.M., the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Synthetic Man and an android best known to comic book fans as the original Human Torch. The big twist—one of many in this penultimate chapter—is that J.I.M. has Vision's face...or Vision has his....