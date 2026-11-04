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Avengers: Doomsday Star Channing Tatum Reveals Gambit's New Cajun Accent In New Commercial With H.E.R.B.I.E.
3 days ago
Channing Tatum was supposed to play Gambit in his own solo movie for 20th Century Fox. However, after going through several filmmakers and multiple false starts, the Disney/Fox merger happened before cameras could start rolling on the ill-fated spin-off. Much to the delight of many fans—and Tatum himself—the actor got...