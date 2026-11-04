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James Gunn Approves Of Fan-Made DCU Timeline, But Admits "Timelines Give Me Anxiety"
2 days ago
The DCU officially launched with Creature Commandos in 2024, but the franchise has quickly become bogged down in confusing continuity issues. Much of that stems from James Gunn decision to make his DCEU works, Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, DCU canon. The events of the latter played out in the same world as Superman, but Gunn has admitted he doesn't know whether Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn was fighting alongside Task Force X...which raises even more questions.