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28 Organizations, One Community – CCDC Non-Profit Forum Logs Another Year of Success
2 days ago
Twenty-eight nonprofit organizations and community groups came together Tuesday, October 27, for the Clarke County Development Corporation’s (CCDC) annual Community Non-Profit Forum. The event once again provided an opportunity to recognize the organizations, volunteers and community leaders working to make Clarke County a better place to live, work and grow.