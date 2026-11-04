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One of the best horror TV shows of the century is finally coming to an end
By Maria Loreto,2 days ago
It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Yellowjackets. In February 2025, the series premiered its third season, which began by killing off two of the main characters in the adult cast and ended with the teen Yellowjackets contacting the real world after 19 months stranded in the wilderness, where they succumbed to cannibalism to survive. Now, following a teaser shared in October set to Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” and featuring footage of the teens returning to New Jersey, Yellowjackets fourth and final season kicks off on Nov. 20.