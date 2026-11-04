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Blue wave, divided Gold Dome: What’s next after Ga. Democrats’ historic night
By Tim Darnell,3 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — If anyone doubted whether Georgia remains the epicenter of American politics, Tuesday night officially settled the debate. Powered by more than 4 million ballots cast statewide, Georgia voters delivered a seismic midterm verdict that echoed from the Gold Dome to Capitol Hill. Historic Democratic victories — headlined by Keisha Lance Bottoms capturing the governorship and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff securing a critical reelection — dramatically rewrote the state’s political map.
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