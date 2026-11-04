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Hopewell Valley Stage Expands Live Theater Offerings With November Festival and Holiday Production
By Community Contributor,2 days ago
Hopewell Valley Stage is putting live theater in the spotlight this holiday season, with a three-day festival showcasing new work by women and nonbinary writers in November and its first in-house theatrical production in December. The expanded programming begins with Femme Fringe, Nov. 20-22, a collaboration with Taproot Creatives featuring...