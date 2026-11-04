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Four Candidates Secure Seats on Hopewell Valley School Board in Uncontested Election
By Seth Siditsky,2 days ago
Four candidates were elected to the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Board of Education in Tuesday’s general election, with all four running unopposed. Incumbents Pamela Lilleston and John Slotman, along with newcomer Luis Martinez, secured three-year terms on the board. According to unofficial Mercer County election results, Martinez received...