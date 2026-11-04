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College Football Playoff Rankings 2026: Latest Top 25 Revealed & Reactions
By Mark Lammey,3 days ago
The College Football Playoff rankings 2026 arrived last night, and the committee led the way with the #1 Miami Hurricanes, the #2 Georgia Bulldogs, the #3 Utah Utes and the #4 Indiana Hoosiers. There was plenty of SEC involved while putting the #11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the bubble to shock many fans and made fans of the #12 Ohio State Buckeyes worried for the future without Julian Sayin. Below is the full Top 25, plus the reaction and what to watch next.