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Frederick County Voters Decide Local Leadership as Maryland Election Results Take Shape
By Dianah Gibson,3 days ago
Election night is over, and voters across Maryland and Frederick County have made their decisions in races ranging from Governor and Congressional seats to local county leadership. At the state level, Democrat Wes Moore won another term as Governor, easily defeating Republican challenger Dan Cox. In Congressional District 6, Democrat...
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