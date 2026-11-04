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El-Sayed mocks Trump, Vance and Rogers in gloating victory speech signaling combative tone in Senate
By Latest & Breaking News,3 days ago
Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed mocked President Donald Trump and his opponent in a combative victory speech Tuesday night in Michigan. El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers, said his opponents “went all-in on one of the ugliest campaigns we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”. “They might have been pointing at my...