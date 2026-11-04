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Dem AG pulls off upset of sitting Republican governor after blistering campaign in key swing state
By Latest & Breaking News,2 days ago
Nevada Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford has successfully ousted Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in Nevada, a significant pickup for Democrats in the critical battleground state, The Associated Press projects. Ford’s defeat of Lombardo comes in one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races in the country. Ford’s victory makes...