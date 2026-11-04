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Netflix’s 8-part gothic thriller miniseries has one of the best seasons in streaming history
2 days ago
Netflix has a great many shows that fans love to rewatch, especially their limited series. Whether it be a romance, a horror story, or some kind of drama, the streaming platform brings fans new and exciting stories to life. One of the creatives who has brought fans some of the best shows to Netflix is Mike Flanagan. Known for his adaptations, the director and writer is the master of horror. From Stephen King to Shirley Jackson and beyond, Flanagan has taken a swing at some of the best horror stories around but one of his Netflix shows takes the cake as the best.