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Hippos Get a 'Jaws' Makeover in Prime Video’s New Hit Thriller
By Charlie Ridgely,3 days ago
There aren't nearly enough good animal attack movies out there. Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg perfected the terrifying animal thriller (and invented the modern blockbuster) with the release of Jaws. The '80s and '90s had a run of memorable animal attack pictures, with movies like Lake Placid and Congo finding success and building long-term cult audiences. Lately, though, there haven't been nearly as many solid animal flicks, with Alejandre Aja's Crawl standing out as the biggest exception.