undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
7 Vampire Shows Where Every Episode Is a 10/10 Masterpiece, Ranked
By Remus Noronha,3 days ago
TV vampires have come a long way, especially in the 21st century. Shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and True Blood brought a new kind of vampire horror to the small screen in the 2000s, and the shows that followed transcended their predecessors with richly crafted, high-concept storytelling. Vampire shows are prestige television now, trading monster-of-the-week tropes and violent action for more metaphorical and psychological allegories.