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The Coen Brothers Officially Reunite After 8 Years for New Netflix Mystery
By Chris McPherson,2 days ago
There are very few filmmaking collaborations that have delivered quite as much success as that of the Coens. Joel Coen and Ethan Coen — whose extraordinary careers have given audiences everything from some of the darkest, funniest crime thrillers to some of the most wonderfully bizarre movies ever made — spent decades entertaining us with classics like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men, but then decided they wanted to pursue other ventures independently. They wanted to pursue other projects, and it left fans in the dark as to when we'd officially see another Coen Brothers joint again. Well, worry not, as the wait is officially over.