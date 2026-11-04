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Systemic Integration After the ICJ’s Right to Strike Advisory Opinion: What It Means for Trade–Labour Disputes
2 days ago
[José Emmanuel González Carbajal is an international lawyer specialising in international economic law, treaty interpretation, and international dispute settlement.]. Trade–labour disputes sit at an uneasy intersection: adjudicators must engage seriously with international labour law, yet they operate under trade agreements with their own carefully negotiated limits. On 21 May 2026, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its Advisory Opinion on the Right to Strike under ILO Convention No. 87. The Opinion has rightly attracted attention not only for confirming that Convention No. 87 protects the right to strike, but also for what it says about treaty interpretation (paras 66–74, 90–96, 139–142). In particular, it raises an important question for trade–labour adjudication: under what conditions may panels rely on rules of international labour and human-rights law when interpreting labour commitments in trade agreements?