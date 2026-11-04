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Boehringer Ingelheim and SBP Group enter partnership to advance next-generation cancer therapies
2 days ago
Partnership provides opportunities to further expand Boehringer Ingelheim’s portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and T-cell engagers (TcEs) Agreement reinforces Boehringer Ingelheim’s long-term commitment to China’s innovation ecosystem and validates SBP Group’s innovative R&D capabilities. SBP Group to receive US$358 million in upfront and near-term payments and...