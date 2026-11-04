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Nxera Pharma Enters into Global License Agreement with AbbVie for NXE0033744, a Novel EP4 Receptor Agonist for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
2 days ago
Nxera to receive US$100 million upfront and be eligible for up to US$1.37 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered royalties. NXE0033744, an investigational oral EP4 receptor agonist discovered using Nxera’s NxWave™ drug discovery platform, is a potential first-in-class candidate for inflammatory bowel disease. Tokyo, Japan...