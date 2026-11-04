undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2026
By Nor,3 days ago
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with a high near 71 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms that are expected today into tonight. Isolated flash flooding and nuisance flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways is possible. An isolated strong storm capable of strong wind gusts is also possible.