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New short term iPhone rental supplies event organizers with devices ready on arrival
2 days ago
BUTLER, NJ — An event hardware rental company headquartered in Butler has launched a short-term iPhone rental option for event organizers across the United States and Canada. The program supplies preconfigured handheld devices for ticket scanning, guest check-in, and mobile payments, shipped ready to use. Registered businesses, nonprofits, agencies, and venues can use the option for a defined event window.