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Regulators reject Duke’s data center rate structure
By WUSF,2 days ago
Florida utility regulators rejected Duke Energy Florida’s proposal to meet the requirements of a new state law intended to shield ratepayers from the costs of data centers. The Public Service Commission voted against Duke’s proposal to create a new large load tariff designation for data centers in the first test of the law pushed in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis intended to ensure customers won’t bear the additional costs brought by new facilities that power artificial intelligence.
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