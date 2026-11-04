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Democrat Allison Russo elected Ohio Secretary of State
By Lydia Taylor,2 days ago
OHIO — Democrat Allison Russo has been elected as Ohio Secretary of State, the Associated Press confirmed. She defeated Republican Robert Sprague for the position. "I am deeply honored and profoundly humbled to be elected as your next Ohio Secretary of State," Russo said in a statement. "From Cincinnati to Cleveland, Defiance to Ironton, and everywhere in between, I’ve heard your message: Ohioans want an election system that is secure, efficient, accessible, and transparent for every eligible voter. Whether you voted for me or not, I am here to serve ALL Ohioans. The real work of moving Ohio forward together starts today!"