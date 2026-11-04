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Outside Bristol Is A Charming Market Town With Tasty Bites And A Fairytale Castle
By David McElhinney,2 days ago
If you were to imagine a quintessential English market town, your mind would probably conjure up something like Thornbury. The small South Gloucestershire town has a walkable main street, greengrocers selling produce from nearby farms, a medieval-era church, and a well-preserved castle that once welcomed Henry VIII and his wife Anne Boleyn, less than a year before the king had his wife beheaded for treason. It's got cozy pubs too (because of course it does), some with al fresco seating.