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Sudanese Arab refugees face hostility and distrust after fleeing to Chad
2 days ago
Thousands of Arab Sudanese who have arrived in Chad after fleeing fighting at home are facing mistrust and hostility from fellow Sudanese refugees. Fighters linked to the Rapid Support Forces, whose ranks are largely drawn from Sudan’s Arab communities, have been accused of repeatedly targeting civilians from other ethnic groups. FRANCE 24's Harold Girard reports.