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Consumers Energy Pushes Back Dam Sale Deadline
By Gary Stevens,3 days ago
JACKSON, MI (92 7 WHTC, Nov. 4, 2026) – The future of the Calkins Bridge Dam in Allegan is still uncertain. On Tuesday, Consumers Energy officials announced that the Jackson-based utility provided state regulators more time to approve the sale of 13 hydroelectric dams, including the one that has created a 1,600-acre Lake Allegan on the Kalamazoo River, to Confluence Hydro. This would push the deadline for a decision from next Monday to December 17th, and would allow Consumers to work “with interested parties to achieve a constructive settlement.”