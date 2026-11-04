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Analysis: Trump Has Defied Political Consequences for Years. the Midterms Changed That
By Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a decade, Donald Trump defied the rules of politics that applied to everyone else. Tuesday's elections were a categorical repudiation of a Republican president who has spent the first half of his second term governing without regard to consequences, imposing unilateral tariffs that undermined the economy and starting a war that spiked fuel prices and angered Americans who did not approve of U.S. involvement in the kind of Middle East conflict he had promised to avoid. On top of that, he earned billions in outside investments and focused on Washington renovations that showed little empathy for those struggling financially.