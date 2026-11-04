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Trump's Midterm Drubbing Demonstrates the Power of Data Center Opponents
By Reuters,2 days ago
(Corrects to remove reference to specific state results in Goldman Sachs' analysis on data centre outlook in paragraph 14) HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Data center opponents were among the biggest winners of the Democrats' landslide victories in the US midterm elections, pointing to a shifting public mood on AI and, investors said, a possible slowdown of the boom that has propelled US economic growth and stock markets.