undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fog and low clouds linger today, isolated showers and breezy winds return Thursday
By Brooke Foster,2 days ago
When will breezy southwest winds develop in the Northern Rockies?. High pressure remains in control across the Northern Rockies today, bringing quiet weather but also valley inversions. Areas of fog and low clouds may linger into the afternoon, keeping valley temperatures cooler while higher elevations enjoy milder conditions. A few...