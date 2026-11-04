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Dems increase majority in Dutchess Legislature
By Todd Bender,3 days ago
POUGHKEEPSIE – The 2025 election included all 25 seats on the Dutchess County Legislature. The legislature usually serves two-year terms, but a change in State Election Law that moved elections to “even years” required all 25 seats to be up for election again this year. In the 2025 election, Democrats took control of the legislature, and many Republicans who lost campaigned this year to return to office.