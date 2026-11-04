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Maryland High School Football Playoff Matchups Announced
By MCS Staff,2 days ago
The Maryland high school football playoffs are set to begin November 5-7, with the first-round matchups announced across all six classifications. Montgomery County will be represented by 29 teams, including several that earned first-round byes. All matchups available below. The matchup information comes from the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic...
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