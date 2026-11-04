undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Legg Middle School boys basketball teams start their seasons against Parma Western
By Ken Delaney,3 days ago
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The season tipped off for the Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams Tuesday. The 8th grade A team lost to Parma Western 54-30. Ethan Miller led the team with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Marek Haylett had 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Hayden Schabloski added 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, and Gabriel Chacon scored 2 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.