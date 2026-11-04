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Some town supervisors coast to victory in Dutchess
By Todd Bender,3 days ago
DUTCHESS COUNTY – Several races in Dutchess County featured unchallenged candidates seeking election or re-election on Tuesday. Of the 20 towns in Dutchess County, 14 town supervisor positions were up for election, of which nine held one-candidate races for Supervisor. Incumbent supervisors who ran unopposed after contentious races in the last cycle appreciated voters’ confidence in their performance, which allowed them to run unopposed this year.
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