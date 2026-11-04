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Three Trade Partners for the Detroit Tigers This Winter
By Martin Hawkins,2 days ago
With the team needing relief pitching and several teams needing outfield help, the Detroit Tigers have several potential trade partners. The Motown team allowed 11 walk-off hits in 2026 and blew 32 saves, both the most by an American League team. Although their offensive core and deep starting rotation will be back for next season, the bullpen offers the best chance for the team to improve during the off-season. Here are three potential trade partners for the Detroit Tigers.