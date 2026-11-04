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San Siro’s Proposed Replacement Uses a Concrete X-Frame to Support Its Sweeping Roof
By Ida Torres,2 days ago
I’m not a fan of either AC Milan or Inter Milan, but as a football fan, visiting Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, more popularly known as San Siro, is an item on my bucket list. However, time is running out for me to actually do that, as most of the iconic stadium is planned for demolition after its replacement opens. That’s because the clubs are planning Generali Stadium, the future shared home of two of the biggest football clubs in Italy.