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Legal Help for Gun Violence Survivors — at Their Bedsides
By Ashleigh N. DeLuca,2 days ago
Daryl* had come to be known as “the mayor” of Temple University Hospital’s eighth floor intensive care unit. An avid reader with a handsome face, he quickly charmed the nurses and hospital staff with his compassion, fondness for deep conversations, and encyclopedic knowledge of modern literature. One of these staff members was Scott Charles, the hospital’s trauma outreach manager. “If you saw him in any other context, you would think, ‘This guy is a mover and shaker.’ He is simply one of the best people I know,” Charles says. The doctors, too, came to develop a fondness for this resilient and gentle patient who they had worried would not survive his extensive injuries, and the unending surgeries they required.
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