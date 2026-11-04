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Long Story Short: A string of violence rocked a small town three years ago. Now, funding cuts may cause more problems in Wewoka.
By Oklahoma Watch,2 days ago
In November 2023, Bob Holbrook was in his home office when his wife called him across the house to a window overlooking 10th Street in Wewoka. Outside, four police cars surrounded a home, their doors open like shields as officers raised their guns. Holbrook said he thought such scenes happened...