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Elon Musk’s record election bet backfired. The backlash may reach beyond one billionaire
By Luke Fountain@https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-fountain@Luke_Fountain25,2 days ago
Elon Musk spent at least $474 million on the 2026 elections, including $224 million in Texas, where Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott lost to Democrats. The results leave Musk with fewer allies in Congress and could create new political obstacles in Texas, where Tesla, SpaceX and...
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