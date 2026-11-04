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Pluribus season 2 reportedly begins filming, but the wait will be long
2 days ago
Apple TV's hit 2025 sci-fi show, Pluribus, has reportedly started filming for its season 2. On Oct. 1, Production List reported that Pluribus season 2 was in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin on Oct. 31. While Apple has not released any official statements, Forbes reported on Nov. 2 that shooting for season 2 of Pluribus has begun in Albuquerque, New Mexico.