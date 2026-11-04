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Here are the key Nov. 3 General Election results for Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr.,2 days ago
Republicans appeared to sweep most statewide elections in South Carolina, though Democrats picked up a U.S. Senate seat. In a local upset, Democrat Korey Williams defeated incumbent Republican Bill Hager for the S.C. House District 122 seat. Beaufort County voters narrowly approved a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects...
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