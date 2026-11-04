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ROI-NJ: Women of Inspiration – Dana Lancellotti, CEO, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council
By Sally Glick,2 days ago
Dana Lancellotti, CEO, Monmouth-Ocean Development Council. Connecting people: A lifelong commitment to service. When Dana Lancellotti was growing up in Monmouth County — attending grammar school, high school and college there — she had no idea that her path as an adult would ultimately lead her back to within just a few miles of her childhood neighborhood.