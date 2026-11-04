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Gov. Josh Green wins re-election alongside newly elected Lt. Gov. Derek Kawakami
By HNN Staff,2 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green secured a decisive re-election victory Tuesday night, taking the stage alongside newly elected Lt. Gov. Derek Kawakami. The state’s second general election printout confirmed a dominant performance for the Democratic ticket, with Green and Kawakami garnering 227,046 votes, or 73.5%, compared to Republican challengers Gary Cordery and Daniel Anthony with 75,978 votes, or 24.6%.
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