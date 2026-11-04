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Mamdani: Midterms Sent Message to House Progressives to Wield Power ‘As Aggressively As Possible’
By Ian Hanchett,3 days ago
During NPR’s election coverage on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) stated that the midterm election results sent a message to progressive House Democrats to wield power “as aggressively as possible.”. Co-host Juana Summers asked, “How aggressive should progressives, in the House specifically, be when it...
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