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Left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan to become first Muslim senator
2 days ago
Nada Tawfik - North America correspondent; Madeline Halpert and Christal Hayes. Left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won in the battleground state of Michigan to become the US's first Muslim senator, following a race fuelled by withering attacks and inter-party disputes. El-Sayed bested Republican Mike Rogers, withstanding an onslaught of attacks...