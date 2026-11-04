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Coal shipments to India drop 7%
By Subscribe,2 days ago
"Between January and October, coal shipments to India dropped 7% y/y due to the increased cost of imports. Thermal coal demand has remained strong, particularly from the power sector, but domestic mining has not kept pace, forcing power plants to draw down inventories. In contrast, coking coal demand growth has eased following a decline in steel production amid low margins,” says Filipe Gouveia, Shipping Analysis Manager at BIMCO.