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Even Thierry Henry is blown away: a Borussia Dortmund transfer flop is thriving against all predictions
By Daniel Buse,3 days ago
Yan Couto struggled to settle in Dortmund. At Como, a Champions League participant from Serie A no less, he is now assured of a place in the starting line-up. One club makes a bad deal in the transfer market, another makes a good one. Rarely do both verdicts involve the same player and come just a few months apart.