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Local organizations continue support for immigrants 1 year after federal crackdown
By Isabella Mason,3 days ago
Before the Trump administration deployed federal agents in the greater Chicago area last fall, organizers from grassroots community defense network Protect Rogers Park had a sense of what was to come. According to organizer and Protect RP member Julian Jackson, the “hyper-militarization” of the Department of Homeland Security and threats...