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Walberg Wins Re-Election in Michigan’s 5th Congressional District
By bryanvish,3 days ago
LENAWEE CO. — Republican Tim Walberg has won re-election to the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 5th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Walberg Tuesday night. Walberg defeated Democratic challenger Christian Vukasovich, along with Libertarian Ronald Muszynski, U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Sharon Renier and Green Party...
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